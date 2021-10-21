The two schools Nick Janowski has been able to take unofficial visits to so far this fall hold a special place in his household.

Wisconsin, which hosted Janowski this past weekend, is the university his father graduated from. And earlier this fall, the in-state guard took a trip to his mother's alma mater, Marquette.

"I'm kind of in that I-94 rivalry because my mom went to school at Marquette and my dad went to Wisconsin," Janowski told BadgerBlitz.com. "Obviously I'm open to all options, but I always grew up watching Wisconsin more than Marquette. I really like both schools, though, and I loved the visits to each."