"I was able to go to Northwestern and Michigan State, and that was a great start to my recruiting process to see two college campuses."

"So far I've been hearing from some Big Ten schools and a few others as well," Meyer told BadgerBlitz.com. "Wisconsin, Northwestern, Iowa and Michigan State have all been in contact with me, and I was able to take two unofficial visits this fall.

Gavin Meyer , an in-state defensive end from Franklin (WI) High School, has heard from a handful of Big Ten schools early on in his recruitment.

A 6-foot-4, 230-pound junior, Meyer, who had 61 total tackles and 14 sacks as a junior, plans to visit Wisconsin on Jan. 19 for a junior day event.

"The coaching staff at Wisconsin is really cool," Meyer said. "Since we're pretty close, I have talked with their special teams coordinator (Chris Haering) and got some good feedback from him - one of their coaches will also be at my school tomorrow (Friday).

"Coach Haering has talked about the process with in-state kids and how that goes. I'll be up there on the 19th for a basketball game and campus visit. I hope to meet more of the coaches and see the campus more."

A first-team all-state selection this fall, Meyer, who also camped with the Badgers this fall, is hoping the upcoming visit amps up UW's recruiting interest.

"Wisconsin has a great class coming in with Graham Mertz and I'm excited to see what they can do with him," Meyer said. 'It's a great program but I'm just keeping all my options open right now. It would be great to hear from them more because it has a great combination of football and academics."

Outside of Wisconsin, Meyer is looking to make a few more Big Ten visits this winter and spring.



"I would love to see more Big Ten campuses coming up," he said. "Northwestern is a great place and I plan on getting back there. I was actually at Northwestern when they beat Wisconsin, so that was cool. Iowa is another school that has been showing interest, so I'd like to get out there.

"I've heard a lot of defensive end and as a pass specialists as a defensive lineman. I would be open to playing some outside linebacker because I think I can move pretty well for my size. I'll do whatever the team needs."



In the 2020 class, UW has commitments from Trey Wedig, Ben Barten, Jack Nelson and Dylan Barrett.