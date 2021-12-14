In-state DB Deven Magli flips from North Dakota to Wisconsin

After Magli's decommitment from the Fighting Hawks last Friday, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior announced on Tuesday that he had accepted a preferred walk-on offer from the Badgers.

Deven Magli committed to North Dakota on a full scholarship in July. The opportunity to stay closer to home and play for Wisconsin, however, was still on his mind in the days leading up to college football's early signing period.

"When I really thought about it, I wanted to be closer to home, and there was no better choice than Wisconsin," Magli told BadgerBlitz.com. "Not only is it close to home, but it’s also where I feel I can become the best player I can be."

Magli, who earned a walk-on opportunity from the Badgers at camp this summer, was an Associated Press all-state selection as a junior. In the fall of 2020, Magli turned heads at the WFCA Combine with a 4.56-second 40-yard dash, 36-inch vertical jump and 4.26-second shuttle run.

"Obviously it was very hard to turn down a scholarship, but when you’re a kid from Madison who’s been a Badger fan all his life, you couldn’t possibly turn down such an opportunity," said Magli, who played in just five games this fall due to injury. "The Wisconsin coaches kept in touch after my commitment, but never trying to sway me. Just letting me know I’ll always have an opportunity at Madison."

A cornerback at the prep level, Magli is expected to play safety for the Badgers.

"Their interest in me is as a free safety," Magli said. "When I committed, the coaches were very happy. They probably didn’t expect it, so it was a nice surprise to give them.

"It feels great having the weight of a big decision like this one off my shoulders - it feels amazing. I’m happy with my decision."

Magli joined a preferred walk-on class for Wisconsin that previously included offensive linemen Drew Evans and John Clifford, linebackers Zach Gloudeman, Austin Harnetiaux and Luna Larson, kicker Gavin Lahm and safety Jackson Trudgeon.