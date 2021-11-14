In-state ATH Zander Rockow a regular at Wisconsin this fall

A 6-foot-1, 220-pound junior from Regis High School, Rockow has visited Wisconsin no less than three times this fall. His most recent stop came on Saturday for UW's 35-7 win over Northwestern.

"I've been able to make three or four visits to Wisconsin so far this fall," Rockow told BadgerBlitz.com. "This weekend I was able to get there early and drive around the town and see the beauty of Madison. It was good to just take it all in. The game was insane and I thought it was a great one to be at.

"One visit that really stood out to me was the Army game and how electric Camp Randall was at night. The atmosphere at that game really caught my attention."

Rockow, considered one of the top in-state prospects in the 2023 class, has been in regular communication with the Badgers' recruiting staff this fall.

"I've been talking a lot to Coach (Taylor) Mehlhaff and Coach (Eric) Johnson in the recruiting department," Rockow said. "They're telling me that they really like what they see on tape and want to get me down there as much as they can. They're looking forward to getting me on campus this winter and spring, and then also for camp this summer.

"From my perspective, Wisconsin seems pretty interested in me. They said they don't want to waste my time and they don't want to waste their time. I think they want to see how I can move a little bit outside of the film. They want to get to know me as a person and I think their interest level in me is medium or high even high right now."

Wisconsin, like other schools involved in Rockow's recruitment, like his versatility at the high school level. As a junior, Rockow played running back, defensive end and linebacker for the Ramblers, who finished 12-1. He racked up over 1,000 rushing yards with 16 touchdowns on the offensive side of the ball.

"During camp last summer, Coach (Chris) Haering said that they liked me at linebacker and fullback, so that's where I worked during the camp," Rockow said. "Right now it's more athlete at this point with Wisconsin, though."

In addition to UW, Rockow has been in contact with Central Michigan, Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, North Dakota State and Wyoming, among other schools.

"I've also been able to get out to Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota State," Rockow said. "With Minnesota, I really liked the visit there and how nice and genuine all the coaches are. I've been talking to Coach (Joe) Rossi, their linebackers coach, and he seems to really like me. They want to see some more film because I visited them earlier this year. I want to get back out there again this fall when they play Wisconsin.

"With Iowa, I really like their facilities and campus. I talk to Coach (Seth) Wallace a lot over there and he said he's recruiting me as a linebacker, but also an athlete as well because I play so many different positions for my high school team. He said it's nice to see that I can play wherever a team needs me."