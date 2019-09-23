A 6-foot, 200-pound projected safety from Arrowhead (WI) High School, Arnett was in Madison for what could turn out to be UW's biggest recruiting weekend of the fall.

After he visited Wisconsin last year as a sophomore, Owen Arnett was back on campus this past weekend for the Badgers' home contest against Michigan.

"My visit to Madison was amazing," Arnett told BadgerBlitz.com. "Being able to see the facilities they have was very cool. I was able to see their weight room, dinning hall and indoor turf field. I also was able to see how great the game-day atmosphere truly is against a rival like Michigan.

"Being able to be on the field before the game I was able to feel the type of atmosphere Wisconsin has. What really stood out to me was the fans and how much support the Badgers have."

Arnett, a member of the 2021 class, did not get a chance to speak with the coaching staff Saturday but has been in contact with in-state recruiter Chris Haering.

"During Saturday's visit I didn’t have an opportunity to talk personally with the coaching staff," Arnett said. "But in the past I have talked Coach Haering and he said he likes my film and the way I play. He has had more conversations with my head coach.

"It’s always been a dream of mine to play college football at the highest level. And growing up in Wisconsin and playing there would be a dream come true. After going on a visit to Wisconsin my feelings have only grown. The atmosphere and coaching staff there are both truly amazing."

Outside of UW, Arnett is hearing from a handful of other schools early in the process.

"This past weekend I was able to go out and visit Iowa State when they played Iowa," Arnett said. "Next month I am going to visit Iowa and I have interest from North Dakota State, Central Michigan, Northwestern, Michigan State, Buffalo, Northern Illinois and South Dakota."



Wisconsin currently has five commitments in the 2021 class.