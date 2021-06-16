In-state ATH Michael Stenbroten camped and visited Wisconsin this month

After he camped with the Badgers on June 3, Michael Stenbroten returned to Wisconsin on Tuesday for an unofficial visit.

"It was a great visit - top of the line," Stenbroten told BadgerBlitz.com. "The coaches really made my family and I feel at home with the personalization of it and the information on Wisconsin. I’ve always attended games at UW but really getting to see the facilities where it all happens and the campus was crazy.

"The meal part of it definitely caught my attention. I need to get my weight up and I feel like they can help me do that. That’s something they really emphasize there. The position meeting with Coach April, that also really stood out to me."

Stenbroten, an in-state prospect from Lake Mills High School, ran a 4.66-second 40-yard dash at the WFCA Combine in April. He is hoping things continue to move in the right direction with the Badgers.

"It seems like they are pretty interested and I’m definitely hoping they take a chance on me," Stenbroten said. "It was great getting to know the coaches better, Coach (Taylor) Mehlhaff, Coach (Chris) Haering, Coach April and the rest of the staff. I had a position meeting with Coach April and he kept it real the whole time.

"Coach April gave me a timeline over the next couple weeks or so. He kept it real, said he extended one offer to an outside linebacker already and he has see what he ends up doing. Coach April is a highly respected coach who I would love to continue to build a relationship with. He really knows what he is talking about."

Still in search of his first Division 1 offer, Stenbroten is balancing a busy camp schedule with the end of his junior track and field season.

"Coming up I have Northern Illinois on the 18th and I camped down in Cincinnati the other day," Stenbroten said. "They definitely seem interested after talking to Coach (Mike) Tressel. They have a beautiful campus and want me to get down there for a game this fall.

"Harvard and Columbia want me to come out for a visit and camp. Holy Cross really wants me to come out to their place as well as Northern Iowa, Drake, North Dakota State and South Dakota - they all want me to come for a camp/visit."