{{ timeAgo('2019-10-07 15:48:42 -0500') }} football Edit

In-state ATH Jayden Jackson makes return visit to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

After he visited Wisconsin earlier this fall when the Badgers hosted Michigan, Jayden Jackson returned to Madison Saturday for UW's non-conference contest against Kent State.

"The visit went pretty well and I was very excited to be there," Jackson told BadgerBlitz.com. "We went through a small process of registration before being weighed and measured. Afterwards, we had the opportunity to witness their weight room, which was unbelievable. Once we were all done, we reached the field. The sight was unreal - it’s hard to put into words.

Jayden Jackson
Jayden Jackson (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
{{ article.author_name }}