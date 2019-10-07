After he visited Wisconsin earlier this fall when the Badgers hosted Michigan, Jayden Jackson returned to Madison Saturday for UW's non-conference contest against Kent State.

"The visit went pretty well and I was very excited to be there," Jackson told BadgerBlitz.com. "We went through a small process of registration before being weighed and measured. Afterwards, we had the opportunity to witness their weight room, which was unbelievable. Once we were all done, we reached the field. The sight was unreal - it’s hard to put into words.