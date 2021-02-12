"I was really thankful to receive the accolades I did. They definitely helped get my name out."

"Coming into the season we were pretty excited," Bortolotti told BadgerBlitz.com. "We knew we had a special group of guys and that we could make something happen. A lot of the guys, like myself, played with a chip on their shoulder, and I think that helped lead us to end with that No. 2 ranking in the state.

This fall, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound two-way athlete led the Blue Dukes to a spotless 7-0 record and a win over Waukesha Catholic Memorial in a WIAA Level 2 contest to cap off the season.

Despite the restrictions and limitations on high school athletics due to COVID-19, Grover Bortolotti has had an excellent senior year at Whitefish Bay High School.

And on Thursday, Bortolotti, a second-team Associated Press all-state selection, accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity from Wisconsin. He was also considering opportunities from Furman, Wagner, Houston Baptist, Sacred Heart, Lehigh, Presbyterian and Wingate.

"Like a dream come true," Bortolotti said. "Obviously growing up in Wisconsin, I have always wanted to be a Badger. It feels amazing to say that I am a part of the family. Now I’m ready to get to work.

"I knew from Day 1 that if the opportunity arose with Wisconsin, I would take it. From the football program to the academics, I love everything about it and I'm unbelievably thankful for them taking a chance on me. I couldn’t be more excited to be a Badger."

Bortolotti recorded 42 tackles, three interceptions and defended 11 passes as a senior. But at Wisconsin, he may get his first crack as a running back, where he rushed for 761 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020.

"Coach (Eric) Johnson told me I am coming in as a running back and that we will take it from there," Bortolotti said. "I think running back or safety is where I will end up, but wherever they need me I am ready to fill that role.

"I understand I’m not a top-recruit guy, and so do they. But I’m ready to contribute by any means necessary. Whether that be special teams, scout team - I’m ready to do whatever job they need me to do and they understand that."

Before he arrives in Madison, Bortolotti will do some work as a recruiter. His prep teammate, four-star offensive tackle Joe Brunner, is a top priority for the Badgers in the 2022 class.

"Of course. Already started getting on him," Bortolotti said. "I'm going to do my best to bring him home."

Bortolotti is currently one of three preferred walk-ons in UW's 2021 class, along with kicker Nate Van Zelst and inside linebacker Garrison Solliday.