In photos: Wisconsin Badgers 2022 Media Day
MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's local media day on Tuesday.
RELATED: Paul Chryst anticipates competition at multiple spots during fall camp | Notes: Chryst ready for fall camp, sees competition throughout roster | Coordinator Jim Leonhard working to replace eight starters on defense | Wisconsin student athletes taking calculated approach towards NIL |
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook