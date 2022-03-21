 In photos: Season ends after going ice cold in loss to Iowa State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-21 05:19:12 -0500') }} basketball Edit

In photos: UW's season ends after going ice cold in loss to Iowa State

Dan Sanger
BadgerBlitz.com Photographer

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin's season came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening after a 54-49 loss to Iowa State.

RELATED: Quick Hits: Wisconsin Pulls Away Wait to Avoid Upset-Minded Colgate | Five Takeaways from Wisconsin's 67-60 NCAA Tournament Victory over Colgate | Quick Hits: Cold-Shooting Wisconsin Bounced in Second Round by Iowa State | Five Takeaways from Wisconsin's 54-49 Season-Ending Loss to Iowa State |


_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}