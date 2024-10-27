In photos: No. 3 Penn State too much for Wisconsin in the second half

in other news
Five takeaways from Wisconsin's guest list for night contest vs. Penn State
Wisconsin is expected to host close to 30 high-priority targets for its night contest against Penn State on Saturday.
TBT: Penn State and Wisconsin projected starters as recruits
We compare Penn State to the Wisconsin to see what they looked like and how they ranked in high school.
Wisconsin set for a huge visitor weekend against Penn State
Wisconsin is set to host close to 30 high-priority targets this weekend against Penn State.
Breaking down every position on Penn State's two-deep
Analyzing the Nittany Lions' roster position-by-position.
BBTV: Previewing Penn State, Drayden Pavey Commits, WIAA Playoffs Set
Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss who's left in the 2025 class after the commitment of DT Drayden Pavey,
in other news
Five takeaways from Wisconsin's guest list for night contest vs. Penn State
Wisconsin is expected to host close to 30 high-priority targets for its night contest against Penn State on Saturday.
TBT: Penn State and Wisconsin projected starters as recruits
We compare Penn State to the Wisconsin to see what they looked like and how they ranked in high school.
Wisconsin set for a huge visitor weekend against Penn State
Wisconsin is set to host close to 30 high-priority targets this weekend against Penn State.
MADISON - BadgerBlitz.com photographer Dan Sanger has photos from Wisconsin's 28-13 loss to No. 3 Penn State.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_
*Like us on Facebook
- CB
- OG
- OT
- WDE
- WR
- OLB
- OT
- OLB
- TE
- S