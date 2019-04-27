The Badgers are sending yet another linebacker to the NFL, now that former UW inside linebacker Ryan Connelly was drafted by the New York Giants with the No. 143 overall pick in the 5th round on Saturday in the NFL Draft.

A former walk-on from Eden Prairie, Minn., Connelly came to Madison without a position to call home - he played quarterback in high school before switching to defense at Wisconsin. But after switching to linebacker he became a multi-year starter at the position, showing good instincts and the athleticism to go sideline to sideline to make big plays for the Badgers.

Connelly played in 52 games for the Badgers and made 26 starts at inside linebacker for the Badgers, and led the team in tackles during the 2017 season. He made 251 total tackles during his career at UW, including 29.0 TFLs and 6.0 sacks.