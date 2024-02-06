Cooper Catalano, a native of Germantown, Wis. and the fourth commit in Wisconsin’s 2025 class, has been to Madison plenty of times.

This past weekend, however, the standout inside linebacker got a unique opportunity — to visit the Badgers while they hosted a huge junior day event. In between festivities such as the basketball game against Purdue and the obligatory photoshoot, Catalano got a chance to meet with a litany of his future coaches.

“We were able to sit down with coach (Tuf) Borland. We were able to go over some of their basic, everyday things they do in practice, like day one stuff. We kinda went over what they call their ‘football 101.’ After that, we were able to have a little one-on-one conversation with the strength coach, coach Brady Collins, for a little bit. We talked about a lot of things in there, a lot of good stuff,” Catalano told BadgerBlitz.com.