News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-11 12:15:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Hutmacher humble despite the spotlight

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline.com
@NateClouse
Recruiting Analyst

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Nash Hutmacher is about as fierce of a competitor as they come and he has the hardware to back that claim up. He's equally as humble and both traits were on display Friday night...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}