Huskers' game vs. Wisconsin postponed, per UW coach Gard

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard causally dropped some scheduling news during his postgame radio show on Friday night, saying Nebraska's home game vs. the Badgers on Tuesday, Jan. 25, would be moved to Thursday, Jan. 27.

The Huskers are currently on pause after a COVID outbreak hit their team this week.

"We’ve got some time with the schedule being rearranged (and) the game being moved from Tuesday to Thursday at Nebraska," Gard said.

That, of course, would depend on whether NU would be healthy enough to meet Big Ten's minimum of seven available scholarship players. The Huskers have already postponed their road game today at Ohio State.

"We're still unsure about how that will affect the next game (vs. Wisconsin) moving forward," NU head coach Fred Hoiberg said on Friday. "We'll just go day-by-day right now, keep in communication with the Big Ten, and give you updates when we have them."

If the game is moved to Thursday, NU would face Wisconsin on the 27th and then host Rutgers on Saturday, Jan. 29.

***UPDATE***

A source close to the situation told HuskerOnline on Saturday morning that if Nebraska has enough healthy players, it could end up playing Ohio State on Tuesday.

An announcement on that could come as early as Saturday or by Sunday morning at the latest.

The Buckeyes play at Minnesota on Thursday, while Wisconsin’s next game wouldn’t be until Sunday vs. Minnesota.

If that plays out, it would allow the Huskers to get through their COVID pause with only a week of scheduling disruptions as opposed to fitting the OSU and UW games in later in the season.

"It is eerily similar," Hoiberg said of NU’s situation compared to last year’s COVID shutdown. “But hopefully we're not shut down for a month this time. And we'll work very closely with the Big Ten on the scheduling.

"I don't know how that will play out. We'll just have to see where it goes."

***UPDATE***

That Tuesday game vs Ohio State was something that was discussed by the league as a potential option, but HOL was told there was little to no chance that happens.

Look for the Wisconsin game to be rescheduled for Thursday at 4 pm CT and the Ohio State game to be made up at a later date.