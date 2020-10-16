Luckily for UW, it returns the team's leading tackler from a season ago in junior inside linebacker Jack Sanborn . Honing in on that specific group, however, the defense needs to replace second-team All-Big Ten standout Chris Orr. The DeSoto, Tex., native finished his career in cardinal and white with a 2019 campaign that yielded 78 tackles, 14 for loss, along with 11.5 sacks.

Another season begins, another season that Wisconsin has to replace key playmakers from one or both of the linebacker positions.

Sanborn returns as the member of a unit that received plenty of playing time in 2019, starting all 14 games. He finished third on the team in tackles for loss (nine) and sacks (5.5) behind Orr and Zack Baun while also tying for the team lead in interceptions (three).

Inside linebackers coach Bob Bostad believes Sanborn has to be a leader and a voice while also showing confidence on the field.

“First of all, I think he's going to bring great chemistry and leadership, and also I think the players respect him," Bostad told reporters via Zoom on Thursday. "So that would be my first thing, and I think he's doing that right now. He's pushing other guys. He's pushing himself. He's being a good example.”

But what about replacing Orr and his significant contributions at the position as well? That will not just fall on Sanborn's shoulders, but also presumably lie on sophomore Leo Chenal and redshirt senior Mike Maskalunas.

Many know via social media the seemingly otherworldly strength possessed by Chenal, who played in 11 games in 2019 on way to 20 tackles and a sack. A May 2020 tweet showed the second-year player bench-pressing 225 pounds 40 times.