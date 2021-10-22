How things stand with 2022's top available interior offensive linemen

USC, Texas, Oklahoma, LSU and Alabama are the top five Campbell is working from, but the belief is that the Longhorns could be the heavy favorite for the five-star offensive lineman. Texas has recruited him hard, Campbell has shown a ton of interest and the Longhorns could be tough to beat. Oklahoma would be the second-leading contender, and the Sooners are definitely still within range of landing his commitment.

Georgia, Texas and Ohio State are considered the three frontrunners in Greene’s recruitment with the first two teams - the Bulldogs and Longhorns - holding most of his attention. Greene is expected to visit the Buckeyes for the Penn State matchup next weekend. Georgia might be tough to beat. Greene has loved his visits there, loved how much attention he’s getting from the coaching staff in Athens and playing at that highest level also appeals to him. Through Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, there are a lot of connections to Greene and the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco program and Greene really likes position coach Kyle Flood, so the Longhorns are a real contender.

This recruitment could get even more interesting this weekend because Schrauth is set to visit Notre Dame again. Could there be a commitment? That’s still undetermined, but the Irish have definitely seemed to move up again in recent weeks as the four-star is looking at the Irish and Wisconsin mainly in his recruitment. The Badgers are definitely under serious consideration, but Schrauth doesn’t talk much, which makes a prediction even harder. But some signs are pointing to Notre Dame, especially if he has another good weekend in South Bend.

Umeozulu’s recruitment is a complete crapshoot at this time. USC and Alabama have been two schools mentioned throughout his recruitment, but the feeling now is that the four-star from Allen, Texas, is leaning toward staying closer to home. That means Texas could be a major contender, but all the in-state schools have offered him, so Umeozulu should have his choice of teams once he’s ready to hunker down and decide.

