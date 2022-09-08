MADISON - With the Badgers opening game against Illinois State well out-of-reach for the Redbirds, head coach Paul Chryst decided to sub out starting quarterback Graham Mertz. In his place, he inserted true freshman Myles Burkett. “I was looking around, seeing 80,000 people in the stands, seeing my family super excited,” Burkett said. The kid from Franklin, Wis., was finally living out his dream of playing quarterback for the Wisconsin Badgers. But his long-prophesied debut wasn’t all brats and cheese. On his first series, Burkett dropped back to pass on third-and-long. Before he could go through any sort of progression, he was sacked by Josh Dinga for a nine-yard loss. “It was kinda a wake-up call, but it was kinda cool, you know? I haven’t gotten hit in a long time,” Burkett said. “You get knocked up a little bit, you get up, I had a little bit of a smile on my face.” “I was like alright, I’m here, it’s real.” Burkett would play one more drive in the game, which consisted of a series of handoffs to Julius Davis. That was quite all right with him. “Knowing my role, knowing my job, just going out and executing,” Burkett responded when asked to describe his play-style. “I’ve always prided myself on not doing too much, limiting turnovers and limiting negative plays.” Spoken like a true Wisconsin quarterback. Maybe this kid really was meant to take snaps for the Badgers.

Burkett signals a play call to the offense from the sideline during fall camp. (Dan Sanger)

Burkett’s dream to play for Wisconsin originated long before he was the star gunslinger for Franklin High School. Long before he led Franklin to a state championship, winning the title game at Camp Randall itself. Long before he was recognized by Gatorade and the Associated Press as the top player in the state of Wisconsin. This is something Burkett has wanted since he was a child. “Growing up, nobody thought I could do it, except myself and my family,” Burkett recalled. “I remember telling them I’m gonna be here, no matter what happened, no matter how I had to do it, I was gonna end up here somehow.” Despite all the acclaim Burkett received in Wisconsin, he wasn’t a big-time recruit by any means. Wisconsin was his only Power 5 offer, although he did take trips to visit Iowa and Iowa State. Having such a singular goal can focus your efforts. It can also severely discourage you, if that goal doesn’t seem any closer to being attained. “Being a quarterback here is not an easy job. Only one guy gets it every year, so it was kinda that fuel in the back of my head,” Burkett said. “In the dark days, maybe when my recruitment wasn’t going so well, that pride of, ‘you know what, I’m gonna play at Wisconsin.’” Burkett says that only his family believed he could fulfill his dream of playing quarterback for Wisconsin. His parents were often there to keep him grounded in that quest. “On the dark days, they’d always remind me: you wanna play quarterback at Wisconsin? You’ve gotta sacrifice this, you’ve gotta give up this.”