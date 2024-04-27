"I think you’ve got two of the best edge rushers, it’ll be a tandem," offensive line coach AJ Blazek said. "And I think you’ve got the two best tackles in the country.”

MADISON — If you watch Wisconsin practice this spring, chances are your eyes will gravitate towards the edges of the offensive and defensive lines. That's no accident — the battle between the offensive tackles and transfer pass-rushers has been incredibly entertaining to watch.

Starting tackles Jack Nelson and Riley Mahlman have had their hands absolutely full with the two outside linebackers the Badgers acquired via the transfer portal. John Pius from FCS William & Mary and Leon Lowery from Syracuse have set the tone for the defense seemingly every practice with their pass-rush ability.

"Having those guys really pushing our tackles each and every day, it’s been a really fun competition to go back in on the off days and watch the film on, it only makes us better," center Jake Renfro said. "Whether they’re rushing straight upfield or looping inside, they’re quick, strong, physical. Really good dudes to have on our team just to make all of us better.”

Pius and Lowery have been a welcome addition in every sense of the word. Wisconsin's outside linebackers recorded just 9.5 total sacks last season. The starting duo of CJ Goetz and Darryl Peterson simply didn't have enough juice in the pass-rushing department to create consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Pius and Lowery, however, look as though they won't let a similar situation unfold in 2024.

Wisconsin's tackles are also searching for a bounce-back season. Both Nelson and Mahlman allowed four sacks each last fall. Nelson, in particular, uncharacteristically underperformed, as he was considered one of the Badgers' top pro prospects prior to the 2023 season.

It's no surprise, then, that edge play has been a focus for this team.

"(Luke) Fickell talks about, we need to set the edge on offense and defense," guard Joe Brunner said. "I think our edges on offense are two of the best in the nation. On the defensive side, they’re phenomenal, they’re competitive, which is what you want. I think they’ll help our defense tremendously.”

The fireworks on the edges of the trenches serve as learning experiences for both sides of the ball. After not having to practice against pass-rushers with this kind of tenacity last season, the starting tackles are enjoying the heated competition in practice.

“It’s helped me a ton. You see something different, literally every day, because I’ve only played against these guys so many practices," Mahlman said. "So you know, they’re always bringing out something new, and I’ve gotta try something new on them. It’s a back-and-forth between us; it’s been good all spring.”

"Each and every practice, you know, Riley and Jack are getting better from those guys," backup lineman JP Benzschawel agreed. "They’ve got every package that a rusher wants. They’ll hit you with speed, they’ll hit you with power, they can do it all. And I think that’s really good for Riley and Jack to see.”

Wisconsin's tackles got better as the season went on last year, but it was apparent early on they weren't ready to face edges with any semblance of electricity. In Week 2, Nelson was matched up with Washington State's Brennan Jackson, a defensive end with great speed and bend. The pass-rusher proceeded to cook Nelson, logging two strip-sacks in the upset victory.

So what makes Pius and Lowery such a handful to line up against? By all accounts, they combine their size with sneaky speed and get-off that creates all kinds of problems for tackles.

“They’re physically big, and they don’t look like they’d be quick, but they’re quick," Brunner said. "They’re slippery, good with their hands, good with their feet, which is what you want in an edge rusher, for sure.”

"They’re playing the chess match with each other every day; the pressure, the speed, the up-and-under," Blazek said of the battle between the two position groups. "It forces us to mess with our sets and challenge them and try to manipulate rushes. That’s what’s been fun, it’s really high level edge play on both sides."

While Pius and Lowery have brought a similar jolt of energy to the outside backers, the two pass-rushers are inherently different in their styles. Again, this is something Wisconsin's tackles feel will only help them.

“I think Pius is super slippery, hard to get your hands on. He’s got a great inside move, great burst off the ball. He threatens you with speed, and he’s great countering off it," Mahlman said. "FCS All-American, great player at that level, and I think it’s all gonna translate.”

"And I think Leon is also good," he continued. "He brings a little more power with his game. He’s good in the run game, salty in the run game. He’s got great speed to power. These guys can really do it all; Leon’s a really complete player.”

If Wisconsin is to improve on its disappointing 7-6 campaign in year one of the Fickell era, there's plenty of areas this team needs to revamp. But the pass-rush appears to be well on its way, which is in turn only making the offensive tackles more stout.

"Those edge guys are dang good," Blazek said. "And (my offensive linemen) have talked to me about, ‘Hey coach. This is the best thing I can do everyday.'"