MADISON, WIS. -- Bill Sheridan was ahead of the game in preparing for Wisconsin's inside linebackers. The program officially announced the hire of the longtime NFL and collegiate assistant on Feb. 22. But prior to coming to UW, he checked out the Badgers' 2021 campaign for himself.

"I kind of anticipated this happening, and we were in a little bit of a lull period recruiting at the Air Force," Sheridan told reporters on Friday inside the McClain Center. "I tried to watch like one game a day, and 10, 15 days later you get through the whole season."

Sheridan may have watched the tape, but he noted seeing two inside linebackers -- Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn -- the most from that room. Both standouts departed UW after the season for their opportunities in the NFL.

Over a month after the announcement, Sheridan continues working to find the pieces to replace that All-American and All-Big Ten production, respectively, while building relationships with his new players.