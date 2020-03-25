Jake Ratzlaff is currently committed to play hockey at Minnesota, a decision he made in July of 2017. In the same sport, he's also projected to be picked in the 2020 NHL Draft.

But the 6-foot-3, 215-pound junior from Rosemount High School in Minnesota also has four offers to play college football at the next level, options he's seriously considering this off-season.

"It's been a lot but I try and enjoy every moment of it," Ratzlaff told BadgerBlitz.com. "I'm only going to get to go through this process once and I know that I'm in a unique situation. I'm truly blessed to be able to do this because not a lot of kids get to go through this process. I'm just trying to enjoy it and I know the man above is going to lead me in the right direction.