All-American interior lineman Carson Hinzman is in the process of wrapping up his recruitment and making a final decision on which school to attend. It has been a wild ride for the prospect who first made a name for himself during a Super Bowl weekend camp as an eighth grader. Since first coming on to the scene as a middle schooler, Hinzman has managed to rack up 23 offers, earn four stars, be named to the All-American Bowl, and become a top 100 player in the nation.

With less than two months until signing day, Hinzman knows that he has to make a decision soon. He decided to take one last trip to Ohio State this past weekend, and will decide between the Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers as soon as it feels right. Following his trip to Columbus, Hinzman gave his reaction to the visit, and talked about what will factor into his final decision.