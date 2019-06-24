After he took part in Wisconsin's first summer camp on June, 1, Carson Hinzman decided to return to Madison last Friday in order to learn more from coach Joe Rudolph and compete against some of the top prospects from inside the state and beyond.

Earning a scholarship from the Badgers wasn't on Hinzman's radar during the camp, but that's exactly what happened when the dust settled this weekend. The 6-foot-4, 265-pound sophomore from St. Croix Central become the first in-state prospect in the 2022 class to pick up a scholarship from the Badgers.

"We had some contact days back at home and I just wanted to get some extra practice in." Hinzman told BadgerBlitz.com. "I love the guys back at home, but I thought I could continue to get better by going up against some of the competition at Wisconsin's camp. Honestly, that was the biggest reason we got back down there.