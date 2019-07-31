The UW head coach field questions from the media for over 20 minutes, and he elaborated more on the quarterback competition, a newer look offensive line and confidence in his defensive line.

On new addition Travis Wiltjer, who came to Wisconsin after playing at Division II Northwood:

“We’re excited to have Travis here. Got wind that he was interested. First met him in spring ball, obviously had watched him on film, and he was able to get into school so we’re excited here’s here.

"He was here in the summer. That was nice for him to be around the guys and we’ll see. He’s a good football player, and we’ll see how he adjusts and what he does here.”

On redshirt senior running back Bradrick Shaw, the progress he’s made and where he’ll be at the start of camp:

“Kind of the goal, and I remember talking with Brad, it was first couple days of spring. I think he was frustrated. The goal was really to kind of, could he get to day one of summer and have the whole summer, and he did that. I think certainly there’s another element when you add the practicing and the pads, but he’s in a good spot right now. Those that have been around know Brad, that’s been one thing in the summer that’s been pretty energizing just cause you care about who he is and we all know what he’s gone through and so to see him running and see him getting confidence.

"There’s still some steps to be taken, but I think he feels good right now, in a good spot, and really ready to go. I think that we’ve got to make sure that we’re smart on it and I think that it will probably bother him at times. I told him I would rather go a little bit slower than fast but he had a really good summer.”

Is the kicking race wide open:

“Yeah.”

Do you have a frontrunner so far?

“Nope. Wide open.” [pauses] “I wonder what Raf’s up to right now? Probably surfing.”

On the outside linebackers and Zack Baun:

“I thought Zack had a great summer and a really good spring, and so we know him, but we need him to elevate his game. As you know, we got guys that we’re excited about, we’re anxious to see, but they’ve got to be able to do it and then do it consistently. It’s a lot of guys that have flashed and had good moments, but that will be one of those positions in camp that needs to play itself out.”

On the impressions of his quarterbacks' play:

“I like the group. It’s a group that works at it and cares. Obviously the only guy that’s had any experience at all--I shouldn’t say that, Danny (Vanden Boom) had a couple snaps--but Jack Coan. Had five starts last year. Thought certainly his last two were his best games. I’ve appreciated how he’s gone about it, and experience is great to learn from. I think he’s done all the things he can and taken the steps to kind of try to maximize the opportunity to learn on it. Jack’s not a veteran quarterback right now.

"Danny Vanden Boom took a couple snaps. I thought Chase Wolf had a good spring, and obviously Graham [Mertz] was in this past semester and 15 practices. Even just the way camp is, the first five practices we’re going to install almost everything, so there’s going to be a lot of learning going on there. Then you’ve got a couple of weeks where 'Alright, let’s let them play,' and that’s then where I think in all the positions you start to see guys start defining who they are as players. I like the group, excited, but it’s a group that they got to work at it. I think for us to be the best team we can be, we need to obviously have more improved and consistent play at the quarterback position.”

On how big of step secondary should take:

"It’s a group that should take steps forward, but now we got to go do that. There’s a lot of guys that have played. I’ve loved kind of how Faion Hicks has kind of how he’s been throughout all the offseason and spring. Then we got a lot of guys that have taken snaps and played, but again, you’re looking for consistency. I think in all this the first thing you want to see is a player do something, that he shows that he can do it. Then it’s if they can do it consistently and if they can, then I think they’re ready to contribute. A lot of guys have played. They’ve got some experience. Hopefully they’re a little bit wiser from that, but fall camp’s big. It’s big for everyone. I mean you can take whatever--I think fall camp is going to be big for Jonathan [Taylor], and that’s our best player. Big big big for everyone. That’s why it’s a fun time.”

On how important experience is at the quarterback position for Chryst and the offense:

"I think where the experience comes in is all the game situations, playing the game and quarterbacking the team in that it doesn’t mean that you can’t learn from it, but they’ve got to be able to handle those situations. Even our most experienced guy right now doesn’t have a ton of experience, and that’s OK. I think that’s why when you hear me talk about them, I appreciate the way they spend the time, they work at it. It’s meetings and what not, but they’re into it. They think about it when they’re not here, so I think they got a chance to go. I think experience is really valuable and yet, we’re not going to have a ton of experience at that position. I think we can coach to that though and help them through that and they’ll gain it. That’s why I am pumped.

"Jack did have some genuine experience where he’d been in a lot of different situations. The other quarterbacks got to be smart enough to see other quarterbacks on tape, they’re in these situations, you can’t be the one that has to make the mistake. You got to learn from other’s mistakes, and I think then you have a chance to circumvent the experience a little bit.”

On Faion Hicks:

“I think that’s why myself, certainly Jimmy is excited about him because he reminds me a little bit about Sojourn [Shelton]’s growth. That’s part of the life that they live. It seems to me like there are fewer highs and lows, and he’s trusting himself. He’s trusting the technique, and I think when you do that, you start to play.

“I think he’s playing. He puts the work in, so I think that he can trust the work and the preparation. I like where he’s at, and you appreciate all that he’s done to get to that point, but every guy on this team, there’s still great room for growth and I think that’s what’s always fun when you start camp.”

On the turnover on the offensive line and what he's looking for

On the offensive line:

“I like the group we have. Now we’re going to need all camp, and we’ve got to come together. Tyler [Biadasz]’s a great starting point. He’s a heck of a football player and cares about his teammates and he’ll do all he can. Cole [Van Lanen], I don"t think Cole has, we were talking about [this] the other day if he has one start, but he’s played a lot of football. He’s got to come in and be ready to go.

“We’ve got guys that have played. 'Erds' [Jason Erdmann] has played. [Logan] Bruss has played. [Tyler] Beach has played. Kayden Lyles has played. We’ve got guys, but we’ve got to come together. That’s what’s fun about o-line is they’ve got to work together, they got to play together, they got to play off of each other. I know they’ll be coached, and they’ll be coached well.

"The group is a good group. We’re going to have to go through camp and we’re going to have to continue to grow as the season progresses. I like who’s in that room and I like who’s running that room.”

On his confidence level for the defensive line and inside linebackers:

“D-Line, i was just walking behind Garrett Rand in a lunch break, and I think back to a year ago, and it was good to see him walking in. It’s a group that if they can, let’s face it, they got to stay healthy. That’s Isaiahh [Loudermilk], that’s Garrett. I thought Bryson Williams had a heck of a first season. Played more than we thought with injuries to Olive [Sagapolu], but I like that group. I think there’s some good young players, but they’re young, and they’ve got to make progress throughout camp and we’ll kind of see where they’re at then depth-wise.

“Matt Henningsen had an unbelievable summer and there’s a guy that played a lot last year. I think if last summer he wasn’t the first one you’re talking about, but played a ton and learned a lot, so I like that group. Like anything though, probably every coach at this time is saying ‘but you got to stay healthy.’

“Then Chris Orr’s a great starting point for our inside ‘backer spot. I thought Jack Sanborn had a good spring. It was good to get Leo Chenal in early. We got some players we like. They’re young, aside from Chris. I’ve loved what he’s done kind of with this team. He’s changed his body, dropped weight, playing faster but has gotten stronger so that’s pretty neat to see. We’re going to need him to, especially early on, lead that group.”

On fullbacks’ differences and what he sees from that position:

“It’ll be interesting. Mason [Stokke]’s a guy that we always were excited about but have had some unfortunate injuries, He’s been healthy and good to get him going. Really we switched him in season last year, so he’s still kind of learning the position and yet there’s no question about his toughness and his ability. But I think that helps him. Now he’s got a better understanding, having spring ball. Fall camp will be big for him.

"Same thing with John Chenal. I think they’re different types of guys. When we had Derek [Watt] and Alec [Ingold] and ‘Ram’ [Austin Ramesh], were all kind of similar type guys. I don’t know that these two fit into that yet. John’s got good strength and certainly tough and played as a true freshman last year so there’s a lot for those two to learn but I do think you got something in it.

"Quan Easterling, we’re excited about him. He got hurt in the summer so he’ll miss really a lot of camp, but it’ll be interesting. I think that’s what camp is for a little bit, is what do they do and how can we use them and what can they bring to the offense.”