In the 2024 recruiting class, Wisconsin hit on Thomas Heiberger, a high-upside outside linebacker from South Dakota with intriguing measurables and athletic ability.

The Badgers think Edward Whiting, a sophomore from the same high school (Jefferson) has similar characteristics early in his recruitment. This past weekend, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound projected tight end got his first look at UW.

