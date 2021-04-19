MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin likely didn’t need Faion Hicks and Caesar Williams to return to have strong options in the secondary this fall. But the decision by both seniors to return for 2021 certainly makes a strong Wisconsin defense even stronger considering the presence the two command in the cornerback’s room. Hicks and Williams made their announcements on social media within 15 days of each other, but both players have been in lockstep since both broke into the rotation in 2018 and have started across from each other since late 2019. During its modified conference schedule, Wisconsin’s defense led the league with 169.8 passing yards per game and gave up an average of just three pass plays over 20 yards per game.

Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams (Jake Kocorowski)

Starting 28 games over the last three seasons, Hicks did most of his work last season out of the slot after Rachad Wildgoose was injured at Northwestern, causing him to either play in the box like a linebacker or deeper down the field like a safety. The result was one of his best college seasons, allowing 12 receptions on 29 targets while defending some of the conference’s top receivers, going from six penalties against in 2019 to zero last year, and having the unit’s best Pro Football Focus coverage grade at 70.7. “I want to be as versatile as I can be, whether that’s playing outside or inside as needed,” Hicks said. “It was very fun to get that experience last year. It really fits my play style a lot and I can see myself playing a lot more of that in the future.” New cornerback coach Hank Poteat said Hicks has been limited in spring, allowing younger corners Dean Engram and Alexander Smith to fight for a spot on the field, but has been vocal in his mentorship. “Faion Hicks is the leader of the room,” Poteat said. “I think he’s done a good job of helping the younger guys understand some of the things we try to do as a team, what we’re looking for as a player in the secondary.” Williams was the most reliable with seven starts and 378 snaps last season, but his numbers took a tumble. Finishing with 12 passes defended and an interception in 14 games as a junior, Williams had only two PDs, no picks in seven games, and saw receivers catch 60.7 percent of passes against him last season. He had an interception wiped out due to a questionable pass interference penalty at Northwestern, one of three penalties on the season. He stated he never really consulted with the NFL draft advisory board, only with head coach Paul Chryst, and felt that his overall consistency could grow with a full offseason. “Sometimes I might have chose different ways to win different battles,” Williams said, “but it’s about winning those same battles the same way no matter what the offense does or what that receiver does.”