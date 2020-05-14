News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 13:19:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Help or Hurt? How the dead period extension affects Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

June has traditionally been an important recruiting month for Wisconsin, which has hosted prospects for official visits and landed numerous commitments over the last three cycles.

Committed in June of 2018: Bryson Williams, Aron Cruickshank, A.J. Abbott, Taj Mustapha, Alex Smith, Jaylan Franklin and Nakia Watson.

Committed in June of 2019: Semar Melvin, Gio Paez, Dean Engram and James Williams

Committed in June of 2020: Malik Reed, Jordan Turner, Nick Herbig and Cade McDonald.

Wednesday evening, however, the NCAA announced the recruiting dead period had been extended to June 30. So if the Badgers can't hold summer camps and official visitors next month, how will it affect prospects in the 2021 class?

RELATED: NCAA extends recruiting dead period until June 30

COULD POTENTIALLY HELP WISCONSIN 

Top 6: Iowa State, Nebraska, Northwestern, California, Alabama, Wisconsin

Why: T.J. Bollers has been to Wisconsin no less than four times, and the Badgers are currently considered the favorite in his recruitment. The four-star prospect had officials scheduled to Cal, UW and Iowa State in June, but those are no longer on the table. With that, Bollers could pop for the school he's currently the most comfortable with.

Premium Access free trial until 09/04/2020!
Premium Access free trial until 09/04/2020!
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}