Help or Hurt? How the dead period extension affects Wisconsin
June has traditionally been an important recruiting month for Wisconsin, which has hosted prospects for official visits and landed numerous commitments over the last three cycles.
Committed in June of 2018: Bryson Williams, Aron Cruickshank, A.J. Abbott, Taj Mustapha, Alex Smith, Jaylan Franklin and Nakia Watson.
Committed in June of 2019: Semar Melvin, Gio Paez, Dean Engram and James Williams
Committed in June of 2020: Malik Reed, Jordan Turner, Nick Herbig and Cade McDonald.
Wednesday evening, however, the NCAA announced the recruiting dead period had been extended to June 30. So if the Badgers can't hold summer camps and official visitors next month, how will it affect prospects in the 2021 class?
Division I extends its recruiting dead period. pic.twitter.com/Gt2Aq1Mkb9— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) May 13, 2020
COULD POTENTIALLY HELP WISCONSIN
Top 6: Iowa State, Nebraska, Northwestern, California, Alabama, Wisconsin
Why: T.J. Bollers has been to Wisconsin no less than four times, and the Badgers are currently considered the favorite in his recruitment. The four-star prospect had officials scheduled to Cal, UW and Iowa State in June, but those are no longer on the table. With that, Bollers could pop for the school he's currently the most comfortable with.
