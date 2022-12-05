MADISON - Head coach Luke Fickell has been a busy man this past week. In fact, when he met with reporters over Zoom on Sunday afternoon, he did so while on the road in the passenger seat of a car. In the days since being named head coach on Nov. 27, Fickell and his pieced-together staff have been catching up with committed recruits, meeting with the current roster and getting to know the program. The new staff hasn't had any time to waste with the early signing day coming up, transfer portal opening on Dec. 5 and a bowl game to prep for. With Wisconsin’s bowl game destination announced Sunday afternoon, Fickell met with local reporters shortly after and offered some updates.

Jim Leonhard still weighing his options

Former interim head coach Jim Leonhard. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

The makeup of Fickell's coaching staff dominated the Zoom session. Leading that topic of discussion: whether or not former interim head coach Jim Leonhard would return to Wisconsin. Despite reports that he would be back on staff, it appears Leonhard is still mulling over the decision. “I definitely opened the door for Jim to be here and he has to weigh his options,” Fickell said. “There’s a lot of things that are open. It’s not options as to whether he wants to coach or not, or whether or not he wants to be at Wisconsin, it’s just, I think, the future of where he wants to go.” The two have met three times since the coaching hire was announced. Fickell went through a similar situation in 2011 when he served as the interim head coach at Ohio State and was not hired as the next head coach. Instead, the Buckeyes opted to hire Urban Meyer. In terms of a timeline for Leonhard? Well, there isn’t one. Fickell made it clear that there is no rush for Leonhard to make a decision. Former Cincinnati defensive coordinator Mike Tressel is reportedly being brought on to the staff and was out visiting recruits last week. Fickell did not disclose what position Leonhard would take on if he was to return. “There’s no rush. There’s no timetable. When you rush things, you don’t get things done the right way,” he said.

Coaching staff for bowl game

A week ago when Fickell was formally introduced as the next head coach, he made it known he would coach in some capacity in the bowl game. That role is still to be determined, but he envisions himself being the head coach. “I couldn’t tell you exactly what role. I envision myself being the head coach, but if that’s coaching the punters, coaching the kickers? I don’t know,” Fickell explained. “It’s important for us to move forward and for me to be around the guys. There’s only one way to building relationships and that’s to be around the guys.” Fickell will likely bring over some of his assistants from Cincinnati, and it’s already been reported by Football Scoop that Tressel, wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Mike Brown and co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Colin Hitschler would be joining the staff in Madison. None of the aforementioned names would be coaching in the bowl game, though. Instead, the current coaching staff will be allowed to close out the season. “I want to make this a really good experience for everyone involved,” Fickell said. “Most importantly, I want this to be a great experience for the players. To have a bunch of different people around not knowing what their roles are, I don’t think it’s the best thing." Offensive line coach Bob Bostad - who joined Indiana’s staff in the same capacity last week - will be the lone assistant who won't finish the season with the team. “These guys have some deep roots here and want nothing more than to have some closure and finish this thing the right way,” Fickell added.

Talking to recruits