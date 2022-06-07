Hawaii WR Trech Kekahuna picks up Wisconsin offer at camp
Nick Herbig and Bobby April had a friendly bet before the start of Wisconsin's second summer camp on Monday.
UW's star outside linebacker wagered that Trech Kekahuna, his former teammate at St. Louis High School in Hawaii, would earn an offer from the Badgers by the end of the session.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news