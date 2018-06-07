Ticker
Hawaii OL Ben Scott will return to Wisconsin for summer camp

After camping at Wisconsin last summer, Ben Scott is back in Madison for a second straight year.

Friday, the 6-foot-6, 285-pound offensive lineman from St. Louis High School in Hawaii will compete in front of position coach Joe Rudolph before taking an unofficial visit later in the day.

Ben Scott
{{ article.author_name }}