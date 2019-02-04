College football has yet to hit its traditional signing period (Feb. 6) for the 2019 cycle, but Wisconsin already has two offers out and one commitment from the 2021 in-state class.

Grafton offensive tackle JP Benzschawel committed to the Badgers on Friday, while Muskego safety Hunter Wohler solidified his offer from UW during a visit Sunday. Should another in-state scholarship go out to a sophomore, keep an eye on Brookfield Central's Hayden Nelson, who visited Madison twice this past fall.