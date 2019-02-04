Handful of Big Ten schools in early on 2021 DE Hayden Nelson
College football has yet to hit its traditional signing period (Feb. 6) for the 2019 cycle, but Wisconsin already has two offers out and one commitment from the 2021 in-state class.
Grafton offensive tackle JP Benzschawel committed to the Badgers on Friday, while Muskego safety Hunter Wohler solidified his offer from UW during a visit Sunday. Should another in-state scholarship go out to a sophomore, keep an eye on Brookfield Central's Hayden Nelson, who visited Madison twice this past fall.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news