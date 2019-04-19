Verona's Hakkon Anderson , who plays football, basketball and lacrosse for the Wildcats, took his first unofficial visit to UW on Thursday, along with teammates Gunnar Kilen and Adam Vandervest .

Multi-sport athletes are of high value to the Wisconsin football program, and the coaching staff recently hosted an in-state junior who falls in that category.

"The coaching staff really wanted to get to know me better, not only as a football player but as a person," Anderson told BadgerBlitz.com. "They were intrigued by the other sports I play with basketball and lacrosse because they believe in the development of players through multiple sports.

"They are definitely trying to come to Verona to view several players work out and wanted to keep building the relationship with me. Coach (Jensen) Gebhardt said that I could come back to get even more exposed to the program and there is definitely a possibility I come back to Wisconsin for another spring practice."

Anderson, who had 46 receptions for 689 yards and four touchdowns as a junior, was a first-team WFCA All-Region selection last fall. He likely projects as a wide receiver at the next level.

"The Wisconsin visit was truly incredible," Anderson told BadgerBlitz.com. "As soon as you walked in the door you experienced the welcoming family atmosphere from various coaches and I was able to meet Coach Gebhardt. I was able to view the facilities and was really impressed with all aspects, but specifically the innovation and technology in the recovery process for players in the lounge was certainly phenomenal.

"The culture in the buildings was focused purely on football, and I loved how they purposefully designed their players' lounge with minimal distractions. The majority of the day was spent watching the high-tempo spring practice and various drills. The biggest takeaway from the practice was that every player was consistently seeking to learn. It was clear that the coaches invest their time to help the players improve and learn from every small detail.

"Throughout the visit I was able to talk with several coaches including Coach (Saeed) Khalif, Coach (Chris) Haering, Coach (Ted) Gilmore and Coach (Joe) Rudolph. The overall experience was a tremendous honor, and the culture of the program is unmatched."

Outside of UW, Anderson is also hearing from a handful of other schools and he works towards his first offer.

"I have been honored to be in contact with North Dakota State, North Dakota, Eastern Kentucky, Drake, Northern Illinois, Wyoming and Duke, along with several Division 2 and Division 3 schools," Anderson said. "I recently went to junior days at North Dakota State and North Dakota a couple weeks ago, and was very fortunate during a spring break trip to view a Duke football spring practice.



"I do not have any scheduled visits yet for the rest of spring and into summer, but I will be going to two or three camps this summer and I know that several coaches already plan to be making the drive to Verona at some point this spring. Right now I am just hoping to keep improving as an athlete and staying in consistent contact with any interested coaches."



The Badgers currently have six commitments in the 2020 class.