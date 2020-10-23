MADISON, Wis. – Graham Mertz said he was confident and ready if given the opportunity to make his first collegiate start. He wasn’t kidding. The school’s latest season opener in over 100 years will be remember as the first act of the Mertz show, as the redshirt freshman quarterback threw five touchdowns and no interceptions to put No.14 Wisconsin on the path to a 45-7 victory over Illinois. Completing a school record 95.2 percent of his passes (20-for-21), Mertz threw for 248 yards in a performance that at times looked effortless. Junior tight end Jake Ferguson caught three of his touchdowns, one more touchdown he scored all of 2019, and finished by catching all seven of his targets for 72 yards. Throw in the defense deflating Illinois from start to finish and Wisconsin (1-0), which won its Big Ten opener for the fifth straight year, gave no hint that it’s relinquishing its spot on top of the Big Ten West mountain.



Graham Mertz completed 17 consecutive passes to tie the school record Friday night (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Initially content with throwing passes to his tailbacks and fullbacks, Mertz eventually expanded his arsenal. He targeted Ferguson and receiver Danny Davis over the middle of the field to start stretching the defense. He threw three scores to Ferguson in the red zone, the second of which was aided by his tight end elevating for the pass and holding on after a heavy lick. His final pass of the half was the jaw dropper. Promising media the down-field passing attack would be there, Mertz delivered a perfect deep pass to Davis, who was wide open and jogged into the end zone for a 53-yard score. As he jogged into the locker room for halftime, cameras caught Mertz with his tongue hanging out, apparently thirsty for more. But while Mertz’s perfection may have come as a surprise, the play of Wisconsin’s defense delivered. A team expected to be led by its eight returning starters didn’t wait long to flex its muscles, as nose tackle Keeanu Benton forced a fumble on the game’s second offensive play that gave UW prime field position at the Illinois 33. With Mertz relying heavily on his tailbacks, both on the ground and in the air, the Badgers took a 7-0 lead off a 10-yard fullback pass to Mason Stokke.



Wisconsin's Mason Stokke celebrates his touchdown catch with Jack Dunn (16) during the first half. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)