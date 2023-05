"Due to multiple injuries that I have suffered within the past two years, I believe that it is in my best interest to return to Canada and continue my rehab, education and athletics closer to home. I look forward to getting back onto the court and playing the game I love."

"The last two years have been a world class experience," Neath said in an Instagram post. "The relationships that I have made at the University are special, and I am forever grateful and thankful for everyone who played a role in my time at UW-Madison.

Neath's two years in Madison were riddled with injuries. Just days after the team's exhibition game in 2021, he learned that he had a partially torn patellar tendon. Opting to play with the injury before undergoing surgery after the season in March, Neath admitted he never felt 100 percent. Part of a team that won a share of the conference regular season title, Neath played in 23 games with one start.

The transfer wing from Wake Forest never had the chance to get anything in 2022. He appeared to be in line to be a part of the rotation, having played in the first three games of the season and being the first player off the bench at times. With the nagging knee injury, Neath would miss the next handful of games before head coach Greg Gard announced in late December that he would be "unlikely" to return.

“That’s just the way it looks and where it’s going and what he feels he needs to do and where the doctors see this,” Gard told BadgerBlitz.com when it was revealed Neath would be done for the season. “He doesn’t feel comfortable on it. There’s been some compounding things that have come from the initial injury. I don’t anticipate having him at all, at least that’s what I’ve been told.”

In all, Neath ended his Wisconsin career by playing 26 games with one start. He averaged 1.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists in 9.7 minutes per game.