The majority of the load this fall is expected to be shouldered by redshirt senior Garrett Groshek and redshirt sophomore Nakia Watson . The tandem believes they can play off each other’s strengths and produce for Wisconsin in 2020.

“(Running backs coach John) Settle’s got a great saying in there and I think guys have bought into it: The standard is the standard,” head coach Paul Chryst told reporters earlier this week. “We all know what J.T. brought to this team and to this program. But it can be different. It can look different, the names are different. But that’s why they’re here. They know they can contribute in a big way.”

Tailback is going to look different at Wisconsin in 2020 with two-time Doak Walker Award winner Jonathan Taylor now in the NFL. But the expectation to carry on that high level of play, both in practice and on Saturdays, remains the same in Madison.

“It was the same thing like when we were in the same room as J.T., different people just see things in different ways and we all have different styles,” Groshek told reporters Thursday afternoon. “Just being able to master different things I think helps us out and we can really compliment each other.”

“Grosh has a very high football IQ and I am more so a power runner, so I think we compliment each other in that way,” Watson added. “We feed off each other. Things that he sees, that I don’t see, he’ll show me. When he gets around someone, I’ll tell him, ‘oh, you could have run him over.’ ”

Groshek, 5-foot-11 and 214 pounds, and Watson, 5-foot-11 and 228 pounds, are trying to make sure everyone in the running back room recognizes their role and responsibility.

"First and foremost, we have to take care of the ball and be consistent, whether it’s practice or in the game, just being the same player every rep," Groshek said. "Just feeding off of each other. I’ve told the running back room that the fewest amount of running backs we’ve used in one year is four since I’ve been here, so we’re going to need everybody.

“Not just me, Nakia and Isaac (Guerendo) but also everyone with Jalen (Berger), Julius (Davis) and especially Mason (Stokke) and John (Chenal). We’re going to have to feed off of each other and I think we compliment each other well."

Watson, who rushed for 331 yards and two touchdowns on 74 carries last fall, has been making sure to reiterate the same message to the halfbacks: Play your game and don’t try to force anything to live up the expectations of past UW backs.

“We know we have shoes to fill and we can’t be someone we’re not. We have to be Nakia, we have to be Grosh, we have to be Isaac, we have to play our football,” Watson said. “We know that we can’t try to be J.T., be Ron Dayne, be Melvin Gordon, we have to play our football.”

Groshek, a former walk-on quarterback, has become a solid contributor on third downs as the team’s best pass-catching back and best pass blocker. Watson, with a pair of seasons now behind him, may be closer to the traditional tailback UW tends to have.

“J.T. and Grosh, I watched them both from the sideline and witnessed greatness from both of them. Anytime I would mess up, him and Grosh would be the first two people to come up to me and correct me on something,” Watson said. “J.T. has always told me, once you get the ball, make your decision and go, whether it’s wrong or right, don’t stop your feet, just keep going. If you're going to make a mistake, do it at 100 percent.”

Watson has been looking to improve as a runner with the extended time away from the field this off-season.

“From watching myself last season and going into this season, I’ve noticed that I need to be more consistent with my runs, just knowing where the lineman are supposed to be at and getting fundamentally sound with the lineman,” he said.

With the season opener three weeks away, there is no secret the backfield is ready to get things going in a revenge game against Illinois. The Fighting Illini defense limited the Badgers to 3.6 yards per carry, with Groshek and Watson combining for 12 yards on six touches.

“Actually, we do like that," Watson said. "Illinois definitely deserves a butt whipping from last year.”