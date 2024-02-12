Scruggs spent one season with the Badgers as part of head coach Luke Fickell' s inaugural staff. He was one of Fickell's hand-picked assistants — before joining the Badgers, Scruggs was the defensive line coach at Cincinnati before his brief stint with the New York Jets.

Wisconsin's defensive line coach Greg Scruggs will leave Madison to assume the same role at Michigan. Scruggs, according to Maize and Blue Review, is expected in Ann Arbor on Monday, and he could be on staff in an official capacity shortly.

Scruggs will replace former Wolverines defensive line coach Mike Elston, who followed his head coach Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers.

In 2023, Scruggs oversaw a Wisconsin defensive line that struggled to account for the loss of Keeanu Benton. The unit lacked a true alpha playmaker; James Thompson Jr. led the way for the Badgers' defensive line with 29 tackles and three sacks.

On the recruiting trail, Scruggs' efforts were much-maligned. Nonetheless, the coach had a very solid 2024 class, his only full cycle with Wisconsin. Scruggs plucked three-star Hank Weber from Tennessee, flipped former Northwestern commit Dillan Johnson and landed a top-20 player at the position at the 11th hour, Ernest Willor. The Badgers currently have zero defensive line commits in the 2025 class, and the position is arguably Wisconsin's top need in the cycle.

Scruggs becomes the third one-and-done assistant following Fickell's debut season, joining ex-wide receivers coach Mike Brown who left for Notre Dame and ex-offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. whose future with the team is in question.

Defensive line is a large point of emphasis in the 2025 recruiting class. Earlier this month, the staff hosted Torin Pettaway, Brad Fitzgibbon, Kade Pietrzak and Gordy Sulfsted for unofficial visits. UW is targeting four scholarship linemen in this cycle.