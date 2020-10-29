The match-up will be played in Milwaukee after Wisconsin earned a 77-61 victory at the Kohl Center this past season. The two teams are 5-5 in their last 10 head-to-head match-ups.

Wednesday, Marquette may have revealed the first piece of the schedule puzzle. Through its Twitter page, the Golden Eagles announced their non-conference schedule, with the annual in-state battle with UW slated to be played on Dec. 4.

The fate of Wisconsin's football season is currently up in the air, but the optimism surrounding the Badgers' basketball season is still intact.

As far as the rest of Wisconsin’s slate, there is still plenty of uncertainty. Head coach Greg Gard gave up an update on how this season’s schedule was coming together during the boosters fall virtual event hosted by Matt Lepay.

“A lot of it is not within our direct hands,” Gard said. “A lot of it, in terms of what we’re seeing unfold nationally, in terms of what different events are not going to happen now and also in terms of maybe recommendations or guidelines from testing protocols.

“Our league has done the best job in terms of coming up with testing protocol and the ability to walk this forward as safe as possible for our student athletes, and nobody has better testing protocol than the Big Ten. I think the people that we have here, our trainer, our director of sports medicine, have done a phenomenal job trying to navigate a pandemic.”

The first official day play can start is Nov. 25, but Gard is not ready to commit to that as the season opener for the Badgers.

“We can open Nov. 25. We’re hoping that’s what continues to come into play. We’re not ready to make that public yet but we’re working with our league,” Gard added. “I’m on calls twice a week with our coaches in the Big Ten. We’re going through all scenarios, testing, travel, how do you handle officials, you name it, we can go on all night.”