{{ timeAgo('2020-05-09 13:39:17 -0500') }}

Greg Gard connects with 2021 shooting guard Max Hrdlicka

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wednesday, Max Hrdlicka talked for the first time with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft.

Two days later, the 6-foot-6, 195-pound shooting guard from Glynn Academy in Georgia spoke to Badgers' head coach Greg Gard over the phone.

Junior shooting guard Max Hrdlicka talked for the first time with Wisconsin this week.
