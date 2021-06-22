 The Badgers (18-13) reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-22 16:06:16 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Greg Gard, Barry Alvarez issue statement in response to taped conversation

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard issued a statement Tuesday in response to a 37-minute taped conversation that took place in February.

"I care deeply about the student-athletes in our program," Gard said in a release. "I want nothing more than to help them and see them succeed on and off the court. Our program has a lengthy track record of doing both. But the path to championship or to graduation is not always easy. Sometimes there are setbacks. Difficult conversations have to be had. Sometimes people just need to get things off their chest. At the end of the day, I believe we are all better for having gone through challenging moments."

The State Journal published a story Tuesday morning, reporting that there were "11 people in the room — Gard, his three assistants and the team’s seven seniors." It is not known who taped the conversation or how it was leaked.

"Needless to say, I am incredibly disappointed to find out that a private meeting between seniors from our 2020-21 team and our coaching staff was secretly recorded, edited and made public. It shows a complete lack of care for our program culture and for the confidentiality that is owed to our student-athletes who wanted an opportunity to share their thoughts behind closed doors."

Athletic director Barry Alvarez backed Gard, who, in April, was extended through May 31, 2026.

"Greg Gard and his staff, like all our coaches last year, guided their program through stress and difficulties of the pandemic and the team kept battling all the way into the NCAA Tournament," Alvarez said in a release. "Greg, his staff and his team have my full support and they look toward the 2021-22 season."

The Badgers (18-13) reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament last season. Six of the seven seniors in the conversations elected to move on from the program, with the exception of guard Brad Davison.

Decisions for Wisconsin's Senior Class
Player Pos. Eligibility  Decision 

Trevor Anderson

PG

R-Senior

Transfer/Valparaiso

D'Mitrik Trice

PG

R-Senior

Not returning/Pro ball

Micah Potter

PF/C

R-Senior

Not returning/Pro ball

Aleem Ford

Wing

R-Senior

Not returning/Pro ball

Brad Davison

SG

Senior

Returning to Wisconsin

Nate Reuvers

C

Senior

Not returning/Pro ball

Walt McGrory

SG

Senior

Transfer/South Dakota
{{ article.author_name }}