Green Bay Packers sign former Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Olive Sagapolu
Another former Wisconsin Badgers defensive standout finds an opportunity on an NFL training camp roster, as the Green Bay Packers officially signed nose tackle Olive Sagapolu on Friday.
Sagapolu started 26 games and played in 44 total contests during his time at UW. He finished his Wisconsin career with 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks and an interception.
Last season, a dislocated shoulder suffered at Northwestern cut short his senior campaign. He played in only eight games in 2018, all starts. Before the injury, he registered 23 tackles, 4.5 for loss, along with two sacks.
On Friday morning, photos and tweets surfaced of the former Badger on the practice field for the Packers in his first session with the legendary franchise. He spoke with reporters thereafter.
Sagapolu said he’s not totally healthy from the injury (torn rotator cuff) that ended his college career. Thinks he’s about 85%.— Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) July 26, 2019
Former #Badgers DT Olive Sagapolu was out eating an order of wings last night when he got a text from his agent "I was just in there munching my dinner. All the sudden I see a text and it was like 'get ready' so I was like alright, I guess we're going to Green Bay." #Packers pic.twitter.com/de1xNJqGNY— John Doran (@JohnDoranFOX11) July 26, 2019
A couple of current Badgers tweeted out words of encouragement to their former teammate:
