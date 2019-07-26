News More News
Green Bay Packers sign former Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Olive Sagapolu

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

Another former Wisconsin Badgers defensive standout finds an opportunity on an NFL training camp roster, as the Green Bay Packers officially signed nose tackle Olive Sagapolu on Friday.

Sagapolu started 26 games and played in 44 total contests during his time at UW. He finished his Wisconsin career with 61 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six sacks and an interception.

Last season, a dislocated shoulder suffered at Northwestern cut short his senior campaign. He played in only eight games in 2018, all starts. Before the injury, he registered 23 tackles, 4.5 for loss, along with two sacks.

On Friday morning, photos and tweets surfaced of the former Badger on the practice field for the Packers in his first session with the legendary franchise. He spoke with reporters thereafter.

A couple of current Badgers tweeted out words of encouragement to their former teammate:

