There has been no official word from Wisconsin as to who is and isn’t available after COVID-19 infected over two dozen student-athletes and staff over the past two weeks, forcing cancelations of a pair of Big Ten games for the Badgers.

Mertz came out with the other quarterbacks, some skill position players and specialists roughly two hours before kickoff (6:30 p.m. CT, ABC) to start throwing passes and loosening up.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz appears poised to make his second straight start Saturday night when No.13 Wisconsin takes on Michigan.

The University has not released the number of active COVID cases in the program since Monday and have not released any named of effective players since shutting down all football-related activities late last month.

The Big Ten protocol for coronavirus cases required all athletes who have had a positive test to miss 21 days of activities.

Mertz reportedly tested positive for coronavirus following Wisconsin’s season-opening 45-7 win against Illinois October 23, meaning he is eligible to compete tonight. Both head coach Paul Chryst and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said Mertz completed his tests and was working on getting back into football shape.

The redshirt freshman shared Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week honors after going 20-for-21 for 248 yards and five touchdowns. He matched single-game school records for touchdown passes (5) and consecutive completions (17) while breaking the school standard for completion percentage (95.2%).

Wisconsin is looking for its first win over Michigan at Michigan Stadium since 2010.

