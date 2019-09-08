MADISON -- With 1:21 remaining in the third quarter, true freshman Graham Mertz entered a lopsided 54-0 contest and took his first snap under center, under the lights of Camp Randall Stadium. His first college pass resulted in an incompletion, but the play nearly ended comically. “I almost fell," Mertz said with a laugh. As the former four-star signal caller explained, he almost tripped. "We’re good," Mertz said. "We didn’t hit the ground, so we’re living.” Despite the initial incompletion intended for wide receiver Jack Dunn, the first-year quarterback led the offense down the field on a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Wisconsin's final touchdown in a 61-0 win over Central Michigan on Saturday.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz (Dan Sanger)

"It was great. Couldn’t ask for a better experience," Mertz told reporters after the game. "I was just glad to get my first snaps at home, too. It was a blast at the Camp this week.” In his first game as a Badger, Mertz finished 4-of-5 passing for 35 yards. His first career completion came on a 3rd-and-13 from the UW 22-yard line. Out of 11 personnel -- one running back and one tight end with three wide receivers -- he found sophomore Aron Cruickshank for a 19-yard gain to move the chains. “I saw AC out there. I knew he was going to make the play when I put it out there," Mertz said. "Had a little pressure, made a little move and then I saw him wide open right over the middle. I’m like, ‘Let’s execute. Let’s do it.’ ” With Mertz under center, Wisconsin's offense converted all three third-down conversions on that touchdown drive. During the series, Mertz displayed an assertiveness on the field in commanding the offense, his arm strength and the ability to sling the ball with accuracy. "He was throwing the ball on the money," starting quarterback Jack Coan said. "He just looked confident in there, and I was so happy to see him play." The drive ended with a Garrett Groshek rushing touchdown from two yards out. The snap prior to the score, the Kansas native also showed an ability to extend the play on a rollout to the right, eluding one Central Michigan defender before nearly connecting with fullback John Chenal on a pass near the goal line. Officials flagged the defensive back Devonni Reed for pass interference, which set up a 1st-and-goal from the CMU two-yard line and Groshek's subsequent score. However, Coan did use one of his timeouts on a 1st-and-10 with 12:18 remaining in the game, perhaps to the chagrin head coach Paul Chryst. “He was not that happy, but that was like our first really long play call." Mertz said with a laugh about Chryst's reaction. "We just mixed up in the play call so we were good after that.”

The next Wisconsin series to close out the game, Chase Wolf took over at quarterback. Against South Florida last week, the redshirt freshman replaced Coan late in that 49-0 shutout win. According to Mertz, he believes "it's more just like a dual-backup thing right now" between he and Wolf, and there is a solid friendship between the two. "It’s more just getting us both experience for when the time’s needed," Mertz said. "I know that he’s a great quarterback, and we’re best friends. Like we’re roommates every single time we travel. That’s my guy, he’s my best friend, so it’s great to see him succeed, Jack succeed and all of us just have a great time.” After the game, Chryst acknowledged that if the circumstances were right that the coaching staff wanted to get Mertz to receive those valuable game reps. “First snaps, then first passes, all those things are good to get," Chryst said. "I thought he did some good stuff with it, and it’s important.” What happens next with Mertz and his playing time this season remains to be seen, though based on his postgame availability on Saturday, he expects he will utilize the NCAA rule that allows him to play in four games to keep his redshirt. “They said that really to use those four would be pretty sweet," Mertz said. "I am redshirting, so it’s more just getting my opportunity in those four games to develop.” That obviously would be dependent upon his and Wolf's play, along with any injuries or other circumstances that would dictate Coan not receiving snaps. In two impressive games, Coan has completed over 76 percent of his passes for 564 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions to start the 2019 season. When asked if UW has told him that he would redshirt, he said "no" but believes that is "most likely." Whether he expected there may be that possibility of redshirting coming into his first year as Badger, Mertz stated he "was really just kind of riding the way." “Whatever came my way, I was ready for it," Mertz said. "Whatever their plan is, I’m down for it. I think that that will be good with my development, my experience and if that’s what they want, then that’s what I want.”

SCOTT NELSON ANNOUNCES HE WILL MISS REST OF 2019 SEASON

Wisconsin's defensive backfield will have one less safety to utilize, as redshirt sophomore Scott Nelson announced on Twitter Saturday evening that he will miss the rest of the 2019 season.