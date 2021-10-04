Graham Mertz, Jake Ferguson questionable this week vs. Illinois

MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin released its Week 6 depth chart and preliminary status report on Monday morning.

UW (1-3 overall, 0-2 Big Ten) lists quarterback Graham Mertz and tight end Jake Ferguson, among four others, as questionable for Saturday's game against Illinois (2:30 p.m. CT, BTN). Fullback Quan Easterling, tight end Jack Eschenbach, safety Tyler Mais and CB Semar Melvin also hold that designation.

Mertz and Ferguson both left Saturday's loss to Michigan early in the second half with what the program reported as respective chest injuries. Both did not return.

Mertz "was taken to an area hospital for further evaluation" but "was released later this afternoon," according to a UW statement that evening. The redshirt sophomore is slated to speak with reporters later on Monday morning, according to UW.

Wisconsin also lists inside linebacker Jordan Turner and outside linebacker Aaron Witt as out for this weekend's matchup against Illinois (2-4, 1-2).

UW released its Week 6 depth chart, as seen below. Mertz, Ferguson, Eschenbach and Melvin -- despite their questionable statuses -- still remain in the program's two-deep.