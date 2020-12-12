The Heartland Trophy will head back to Iowa for the first time since 2015 as No. 25 Wisconsin fell in Iowa City, 28-7, Saturday inside Kinnick Stadium.

Despite missing key skill players, UW (2-3) still had opportunities to put points on the board. Unfortunately, it floundered those chances. On the flip side, the Wisconsin defense mostly halted the offense of Iowa (6-2) but gave up some key plays in the second half.

BadgerBlitz.com once again brings you instant position-by-position grades as Wisconsin has fallen under .500 in this abbreviated 2020 campaign.