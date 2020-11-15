No. 13 Wisconsin put a lot of uncertainty to rest on Saturday night, containing and overwhelming the Michigan Wolverines in a 49-11 win in Ann Arbor. UW regained its footing in the run game, while the defense stopped a potent passing attack with the help of some turnovers and key stops. Overall, Wisconsin (2-0) averaged 6.4 yards per play on way to 468 total yards inside "The Big House." Michigan (1-3) now sits two games under .500 and has even more questions to answer. Here are BadgerBlitz.com's quick grades, position by position, after the blowout win.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACKS: B

It would be hard to follow up a first collegiate career start like Graham Mertz had against Illinois on Oct. 23. On Saturday night, he finished "just" 12 of 22 for 127 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. There may have been a couple of throws he missed on -- like all quarterbacks will have in a game -- but he also was not necessarily helped with a couple of drops. Mertz utilized his skillset and accuracy on three "chunk" plays of 15 yards or more through the air. He also placed the ball perfectly on his 13-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson in the second half.

RUNNING BACKS: AB

The Badgers are dominating the Wolverines ♨️ pic.twitter.com/fUi4Wwwsbq — ESPN (@espn) November 15, 2020

Though Garrett Groshek and Isaac Guerendo were ruled out, there was much improvement between Week 1 and Week 4 for Wisconsin in the run game. Nakia Watson showed more patience and decisiveness against Michigan, gaining 65 yards on 12 carries with two touchdowns. Seeing his first game action of his young career, true freshman Jalen Berger ran 15 times for a game-high 87 yards. In the fourth quarter, he found the end zone from 23 yards out. The New Jersey native also caught two passes for 13 yards, and if Mertz hits him for a first-quarter screen pass, that very well could have been a huge gain. Subcategory: Fullbacks -- A Mason Stokke scored two touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, and John Chenal was the team's second-leading rusher (six carries, 71 yards -- including a 43-yard dash off a fullback dive in the fourth quarter). They block, they run, they catch passes out of the backfield. They again made a difference.

WIDE RECEIVERS: B

Wisconsin's wide outs made plenty of noise in the run game (their respective performances in this area deserve an "A" here). Senior Danny Davis carried the ball seven times for 65 yards and a touchdown, while true freshman Chimere Dike ran a reverse off a jet sweep for 30 yards to set up the team's first score of the contest. Overall, Alvis Whitted's room gained for 105 yards on 10 attempts. In the receiving game, Davis appeared to drop a couple of passes and ended the cross-divisional clash with only one catch for six yards. Dike and Kendric Pryor reeled in two Mertz throws each for 29 and 27 yards, respectively.

TIGHT ENDS: A

"You can't hold him down all night."@jqfergy11 hauls in the @BadgerFootball highlight TD, his fourth in one-plus games. pic.twitter.com/DlO2AsxCyF — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 15, 2020

Once again, redshirt junior Jake Ferguson led the team in receptions, catching four passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. He and redshirt freshman Hayden Rucci also helped in the run game that decimated Michigan's defense.

OFFENSIVE LINE: A

Even without Joe Rudolph's room being a full strength as left guard Josh Seltzner was not available, the line improved in the ground game. Wisconsin overwhelmed Michigan with 341 rushing yards -- but more importantly did so on 6.7 yards per carry. That is much better than the 182-yard performance against Illinois where the offense netted just 3.4 yards per attempt. Wisconsin's line gave up just one sack in the contest and kept Mertz upright for most of the game. No penalties on any offensive lineman as well on Saturday.

DEFENSE

DEFENSIVE LINE: A

Down Garrett Rand, and later Matt Henningsen, Wisconsin needed to utilize Isaiahh Loudermilk and Isaiah Mullens at defensive end. Both recorded two tackles each, while the former also batted a Joe Milton pass that resulted in a Nick Herbig tackle for loss. Michigan ran just 19 times for 47 yards (2.5 yards per carry). Down in numbers, I think the group responded to the challenge, especially when Henningsen was injured during the game.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS: A

Another fun game stat: Michigan gained only 219 yards on 4.9 yards per play. Both Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn recorded three tackles, but the former's performance popped out the most on Saturday night. All three stops for the sophomore were solo efforts, and he also recorded a sack, an interception and a quarterback hurry. His second-quarter interception led to Wisconsin's second touchdown of the evening, with the offense finding the end zone just four plays later.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS: AB

Overall, Michigan was just 3-of-11 on third downs, and according to Stat Broadcast, the average distance to go was 9.1 yards. Out of the 10 first downs accumulated by the Wolverines, only two came on running plays. Back to Herbig for a second. What a two-game debut for the first-year 'backer. On Saturday against Michigan, he tied for the team lead in tackles with five (all solo). Three of those were for a loss (UW recorded five for the game). He also appeared to get pressure on Milton on a stunt on a third down in the first quarter, leading to the Chenal interception. In two games, he has one sack and four tackles for loss to go along with six overall stops. This is quite the start for the former four-star recruit from Hawaii. On the stats sheets, redshirt sophomore C.J. Goetz again looked solid, racking up four tackles on the evening. Outside of those two, Spencer Lytle recorded a tackle, but the team overall only registered one sack on the evening. That came from Chenal and not from this position group.

CORNERBACKS: AB

Without junior Rachad Wildgoose and facing what could be a challenge, Wisconsin's defensive backs completely locked down Michigan's receivers for the first half (66 passing yards in the first two quarters). In the second half, the passing game opened up more in getting Ronnie Bell more touches (four receptions, 56 yards), but that was when the contest was already 28-0 Wisconsin and a steep hole to dig out of. Michigan backup quarterback Cade McNamara put together a solid first drive when inserted into the game during the third quarter, going 75 yards in four plays and finding Mike Sainristil for a 23-yard touchdown pass. Outside of that, Wisconsin did a very good job of containing a passing attack that was averaging nearly 290 yards per contest through the air to just 172. Faion Hicks recorded three tackles.

SAFETIES: AB

The Badger defense is on their toes 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/Zzc0SlU73c — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 15, 2020

Similar thoughts about the cornerbacks for the safeties here. An all-around great effort. Eric Burrell and Scott Nelson recorded four and five tackles, respectively on the evening. Burrell's pass breakup in the first quarter directly led to Nelson's interception on Michigan's first offensive play of the game. UW's offense quickly took advantage thereafter with the short field, going 33 yards in four plays that ended with a touchdown. Nelson also recorded a tackle for loss, while former walk-on Collin Wilder recorded three tackles on the evening with a pass breakup as well.

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKERS/PUNTERS: AB

A crisp night here. Andy Vujnovich averaged 42 yards per attempt with a long of 48 and got two inside the 20-yards line. He also drew a running into the kicker penalty late in the third quarter to extend a three-and-out drive right after Michigan scored. Collin Larsh connected on all of his extra points. Freshman kicker Jack Van Dyke and the kickoff coverage unit did its job for the most part outside of two longer returns by Giles Jackson (43 yards) and Blake Corum (32), which were probably the one real areas of constructive feedback in this group.

RETURN GAME: B

For the punt returns, Davis gained nine yards on his only recorded attempt, while redshirt freshman Dean Engram netted zero yards on his two opportunities later in the game. On the kickoff return unit, Stephan Bracey again appears to have the ability to break one for six. When that happens remains to be seen, but his 33-yard return showed his speed and agility.

OVERALL: A+