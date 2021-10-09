Grades and Game Balls: Wisconsin vs. Illinois

There would be no upset for Illinois on another Homecoming weekend, as Wisconsin asserted itself at the line of scrimmage in a 24-0 win on Saturday in Champaign. BadgerBlitz.com provides grades for each of the three phases of the game, along with game balls for individual performances.

OFFENSE: B

Wisconsin ran for 391 yards on 6.4 yards per carry, and it saw two Badgers go over 100 yards on the ground in tailbacks Chez Mellusi (21 carries, 145 yards, one touchdown) and Braelon Allen (18, 131, one). It converted 7-of-13 on third downs, and Paul Chryst's unit held the ball for an astounding 42:43. Illinois, which came into the game with 15 sacks through a half dozen outings, failed to record either a sack or a tackle for loss against Wisconsin. The line did all this without starting right tackle Logan Bruss, who was listed as unavailable on UW's final status report before the game. The grade goes down a bit because UW still lost the turnover margin on Saturday, coughing up the ball twice inside plus territory. Quarterback Graham Mertz completed 10-of-19 passes for 100 yards, and though the passing game was not necessarily needed this weekend, he threw a deep interception inside Illinois territory that was reeled in by safety Kerby Joseph. Mertz also missed a wide open throw to tight end Jake Ferguson in the third quarter; however, he moved the chains on third down three times on that particular drive that ended with a Mellusi 15-yard touchdown. Allen's day was overall a standout effort, but he fumbled the ball when trying to get extra yardage in the second half inside the Illinois 30. That being said, he rebounded to score a 23-yard touchdown the series thereafter. Now the question is, can the rushing attack -- and the offense overall -- continue this moving forward?

DEFENSE: A

Wisconsin flat out smothered Illinois' offense on Saturday. The Illini gained only 93 yards on 47 total plays. They averaged 187.8 rushing yards per game entering the contest, and the Badgers constricted that attack to 26 yards on 13 carries. Eight of the nine drives gained 23 yards or fewer. Passing-wise, UW held Illinois quarterbacks to 11-of-34 passing for 67 yards. The longest reception allowed was a 16-yard completion to wide receiver Donny Navarro. Wisconsin also recorded five quarterback hurries and 10 pass breakups in the victory. UW only connected on one sack and four tackles for loss, missed some turnover opportunities, and was assessed five defensive penalties that resulted in Illinois first downs. That being said, pitching a shutout with the opponent not going over the century mark in total yardage -- for the second time this season no less -- is simply impressive.

SPECIAL TEAMS: AB

Overall, a good day for Chris Haering's unit. Andy Vujnovich's lone punt went for 56 yards, with Conor Schlichting's 28-yard boot being downed inside the 20-yard line. Even with Jack Van Dyke unavailable for Saturday's game, Collin Larsh did his part on kickoffs in averaging 63 yards per boot with a touchback -- and most importantly, no big returns. He also connected on three extra point attempts and his lone field goal attempt from 25 yards out. The return games again did not do much on Saturday, but there were no major miscues that gave Illinois any opportunity to turn the tide.

GAME BALLS

OFFENSIVE LINE

UW's offensive line helped open holes for its backs and kept QB1 upright. No sacks allowed. No tackles for loss behind the line of scrimmage. A new right tackle in Tanor Bortolini. Joe Rudolph's room did its job on Saturday against an Illinois defense allowing just over 125 rushing yards per game entering the contest. UW accumulated 15 runs of 10 or more yards, according to StatBroadcast.

RUNNING BACKS CHEZ MELLUSI AND BRAELON ALLEN

The duo combined for 276 yards on 39 carries with one touchdown each. Mellusi recorded six runs of 10 or more yards, with Allen registered five in that category. Illinois simply had no answer this weekend. Mellusi returned to form as seen in the first two games, while Allen's potential shined on Saturday. There are plenty of coaching points for the latter as a true freshman, but it will be intriguing just to see where the Fond du Lac, Wis., native goes from here. He did not seem out of place for a first-year back in a Big Ten battle.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER NOAH BURKS AND NICK HERBIG

Burks made his presence known on Saturday, registering a team-high six tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He combined with inside linebacker Leo Chenal for a sack early on in the game against Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters. The sixth-year outside linebacker also recorded three of UW's five quarterback hurries. Herbig emerged as a pest once again for opposing offensive lines. No sacks or tackles for loss to his official credit against the Illini, but he finished with three tackles and three pass breakups each. Two of those pass breakups were nearly strip sacks in another standout outing for the sophomore.

PERHAPS, THE ENTIRE FRONT SEVEN?