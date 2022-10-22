There were some lulls, some stretches of inefficiency, but they weren't nearly as detrimental as they were a week ago. In the first half, Wisconsin had to punt three times in a row, but it had established a comfortable lead at that point. Ultimately, the Badgers looked great by both land and air, and the well-rounded performance is worthy of an 'A.'

Purdue came into the game with a stingy run defense. In fact, it hadn't allowed an 100-yard rusher yet, and they'd only given up two runs of over 20 yards. But all streaks are meant to be broken, and Wisconsin did it with relative ease. Braelon Allen ran for 113 yards on 16 carries, highlighted by a 41-yard burst and a 12-yard touchdown scamper. Isaac Guerendo played during the few times where Allen was dinged up on the sideline, and he had a 54-yard touchdown run himself. He displayed great balance, cutting back into the open field and discarding Purdue defensive back Cam Allen. It was great to see both backs display their big-play potential, and do it against a stout defensive front.

Graham Mertz played well, but most importantly he played efficiently. He didn't turn the ball over, and he looked especially deft on the play-action. Sometimes, Mertz is at his best when he's rolling out off a fake handoff. His touchdown to Skyler Bell came when he faked a handoff and rolled to his right. It was a levels concept, and the safety bit on the lower route, leaving Bell open in the end zone. Bobby Engram also did a great job mixing up the play-calling, passing more on first down and keeping the Boilermakers guessing.

This may be the most satisfying performance of the season offensively. To be as effective as the Badgers were both rushing and passing, and to do it against a good team, the offense has momentum headed into the bye.