Grades and Game Balls Week 8: Badgers' defense stifles Wildcats in Evanston

The offense wasn't perfect, but even a miserable performance from this unit could've won this game with the way the defense played. Either way, the Badgers moved the ball well enough to orchestrate a comfortable victory by the time the game was in its final quarter.

Braedyn Locke came back down to earth a bit. He threw for 160 yards, one touchdown and one interception while completing 58 percent of his passes, adding a rushing score as well. His efficiency and production both dipped after two excellent outings, but Locke was still good enough for lead Wisconsin to the win.

Still, he'll need to play better in a tighter game. His interception was an absolute gift to Wildcats' safety Coco Azema, thrown way over the head of his intended receiver. Locke also missed Vinny Anthony on two potentially huge plays, one coming on a slant and the other coming on an RPO. His pocket presence was shaky at times, and on his strip sack, he stayed immobile for far too long before being taken down and losing the football.

The running game, however, was very strong. Against Northwestern's 9th-ranked rushing defense, the Badgers had little problem finding running lane after running lane. Tawee Walker didn't score, like he had eight times in the past three games, but he did accumulate 126 yards on the ground on 23 carries at a healthy clip of 5.5 yards-per-carry. He ran hard and continued to rack up yards after contact. Walker is the heart and soul of this Badgers offense right now.

Meanwhile, Darrion Dupree's 40 yards rushing were a career high. He also caught a swing pass and took it 26 yards. The true freshman looks like a more mature runner each week. One of the biggest things that stands out about Dupree is that he consistently finds extra yards when none appear to be there.

The offensive line once again put on a show. Locke was sacked twice, but Northwestern has some capable pass-rushers and the strip-sack was a product of Locke holding the ball too long. In the run game, they consistently ground out yards in the trenches. Northwestern's stout defensive front had no answer, and Wisconsin finished with a sack-adjusted 207 rushing yards on 5.0 yards-per-carry.

Overall, this was an adequate but incomplete performance. There's plenty to clean up; Locke, for instance, still has way too many passes batted down at the line scrimmage or thrown into tight coverage. All in all, though, this was more than enough against the hapless Wildcats.