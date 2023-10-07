Wisconsin did what it needed to do offensively, but it was once again far from a complete performance.

The Badgers marched down the field on their first drive and kicked a field goal, but wouldn't score again until just under five minutes left in the first half. They punted twice, missed a field goal and fumbled in that time span, which allowed Rutgers to hang around even though the Scarlet Knights offense was playing even worse.

The two turnovers hurt the grade here. Braelon Allen's fumble inside the five took the air out of the building, and while he managed to come back the next drive with an 18-yard rushing touchdown, it's certainly a blemish on the record. The same goes for Hayden Rucci's fumble in the fourth quarter as Wisconsin was trying to put Rutgers away for good. Had this game been closer, those turnovers would've been much more significant. Likewise, however, Wisconsin would've likely won by a greater margin had Allen and Rucci not coughed up the ball.

The big question coming into the week was how Wisconsin would handle the loss of Chez Mellusi, and how that would change the offensive play-calling. Well, not a whole lot changed. This is a team that has strived to be balanced all year, and at the half, they were at a perfectly even 20 passes and 20 rushing attempts. Eventually, the running game took center stage as the Badgers amassed 213 yards and a score on 46 carries for an average of 4.6 yards-per-rush. It wasn't a dominant rushing performance, but Wisconsin didn't look like they missed Mellusi all that much, largely due to the performance of Jackson Acker. He was very solid in his backup role, running for 65 yards on 13 carries and displaying a physical, nasty running style.

Wisconsin did a good job of staying on the field, which was going to be crucial against a Rutgers team that likes to control the football and orchestrate long drives. The Badgers had two three-and-outs, one of which ended in the Rucci fumble. Still, Wisconsin was able to move the ball for most of the game and finished 9-for-17 on third down attempts.

The Badgers did have some struggles in short yardage situations, which bumps the grade down a little. In the first quarter, they failed to convert a third-and-one on a handoff up the middle while pulling multiple tight ends to the weak side. On a fourth-and-one in the third quarter, they called a very similar play and it got stuffed once again.

Overall, the offense did enough but knows it can play better. Give Rutgers' defense credit as well; they played very well in coverage, especially in the first half. Another tough defense awaits next week with Iowa rolling into town.