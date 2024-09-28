PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03SzI1WVZNUldUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdLMjVZVk1SV1QnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy03SzI1WVZNUldUJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Grades and Game Balls Week 5: USC pulls away from Wisconsin in second half

Seamus Rohrer • BadgerBlitz
Staff
@seamus_rohrer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

LOS ANGELES - Wisconsin played an excellent first 30 minutes but fell apart in the second half to fall to 2-2 on the season.

BadgerBlitz.com has grades and game balls from Wisconsin's Week 5 defeat at the hands of the Trojans.

OFFENSE: C+

Wisconsin wideout Vinny Anthony.
Wisconsin wideout Vinny Anthony. (USA Today Sports)

The Badgers' offense looked good in the first half, scoring three touchdowns on six drives. Still, the 21-point outburst in the first half was fools' gold. The Badgers' first score came on a four-play drive, as Vinny Anthony took a go ball 63 yards to the house. The second touchdown came on a one-play drive, as Wisconsin took over on USC's 18 yard-line following a muffed punt. Only one of the Badgers' scoring drives was a true sustained drive.

It's nice to be able to move the ball in chunks, and it's certainly encouraging to see for an offense that had struggled mightily in that category. But that's not the whole answer for a unit that still looks like it doesn't do any one thing particularly well.

In the second half, Wisconsin's offense continued to be unable to sustain drives. The difference? It was also unable to hit on the big plays. The result was a unit that couldn't do anything. The Badgers failed to possess the football, and it hurt them in the second half when they couldn't create big plays downfield.

In his first start of 2024, Braedyn Locke was very hot-and-cold. His 63-yard touchdown pass to Anthony on the first drive was an absolute dime down the sideline. Still, he missed receivers here and there, and finished the day with just 180 yards, a touchdown and a pick-six on 50 percent completion. The downfield passing was a nice addition to the offense, but again, it wasn't accompanied by improvement in any other area.

The ground game started off humming, with 73 yards and 5.6 yards-per-carry in the first half. In the second half, it disappeared entirely. Wisconsin ran for 32 yards on 2.9 yards-per-carry in the second period, and were unable to use the rushing attack to stay on schedule. There were nice carries from several backs, such as Tawee Walker's 18-yard touchdown run. Still, no tailback truly got hot, meaning the Badgers had no hot hand to ride.

Wisconsin was able to conceal its lack of rhythm in the first half with big plays, but it was on full display in the final 30 minutes. The Trojans were also able to contain Will Pauling to the tune of two grabs for 11 yards, which is another big reason why the Badgers finished a lowly 2-for-10 on third down. Another reason is that they averaged 7.7 yards to go in order to move the sticks, another sign that this offense failed to stay on schedule.

Ultimately, the big plays through the air were a step forward. The first half, where Wisconsin managed to reward its defense for creating turnovers, was a positive. But it was far from a complete game, and this unit still has a long way to go.

DEFENSE: C-

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyJz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8t YWQtd3JhcHBlcic+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPScvL2MuanNyZG4uY29t L3MvY3MuanM/cD0yMjU0NicgdHlwZT0ndGV4dC9qYXZhc2NyaXB0Jz48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ndmlkZW8tY29udGFpbmVyJyBpZD0nZHNfZGVm YXVsdF9hbmNob3InPjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dpc2NvbnNpbi5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvZ3JhZGVzLWFuZC1nYW1lLWJhbGxzLXdlZWstNS11c2MtcHVs bHMtYXdheS1mcm9tLXdpc2NvbnNpbi1pbi1zZWNvbmQtaGFsZiIsCiAgICBj c19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAg KGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVt ZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFn TmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9h ZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3 YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6 Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2Rl Lmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9z Y3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFy Y2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGd2lz Y29uc2luLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZ3JhZGVzLWFuZC1nYW1lLWJh bGxzLXdlZWstNS11c2MtcHVsbHMtYXdheS1mcm9tLXdpc2NvbnNpbi1pbi1z ZWNvbmQtaGFsZiZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTc1JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9 MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoK Cg==